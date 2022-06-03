‘Azad met Sonia, refused to accept organisational No 2 post’

New Delhi, June 3: After veteran leader GhulamNabi Azad was refused the RajyaSabha nomination, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi tried to placate him by offering him the number two position in the party. Sources said the move has failed to pacify Azad, who refused to take the offer.
According to sources after Sonia Gandhi’s phone call on Sunday to Azad both met and discussed issues regarding the party.
Sources said Azad was offered the post in the organisation which could be number two in party hierarchy, but the veteran leader refused to accept it.
Azad who was denied RajyaSabha berth at the last moment is upset with the party affairs. And, has not shown any interest in the organisation and reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that “new people should work as it is a generational shift in the party”
Azad and his supporters are also upset with the way party os functioning in his home state of J&K and in recent statewise ‘ChintanShivir’ neither Azad nor his supporters participated. This clearly showed that all is not well. His supporters want him to be the face of the party in the state.
Congress in its ten-candidate list for the RajyaSabha denied Anand Sharma and Azad the berth and instead nominated Imran Pratapgarhi.
Sonia Gandhi reached out to GhulamNabi Azad and sources said the move was an effort to douse the fire and cull any discontent.
Azad was one of the prime movers of the G-23 and is one of the vocal voices within the party over reforms.
Tension is also simmering in the party units in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan over outsiders being nominated for the Upper House. The party leaders are questioning the move, but the Chief Ministers have not said anything against the party’s choice of candidates. Both states will go to the polls next year.