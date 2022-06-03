‘Azad met Sonia, refused to accept organisational No 2 post’

Azad who was denied RajyaSabha berth at the last moment is upset with the party affairs. And, has not shown any interest in the organisation and reportedly told Sonia Gandhi that “new people should work as it is a generational shift in the party”

Azad and his supporters are also upset with the way party os functioning in his home state of J&K and in recent statewise ‘ChintanShivir’ neither Azad nor his supporters participated. This clearly showed that all is not well. His supporters want him to be the face of the party in the state.