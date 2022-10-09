Bangladeshi cattle smuggler shot dead by BSF in Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata: A member of a cross-border cattle smuggling racket was killed in firing by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district on late Saturday night, officials said.

A BSF jawan was also injured in the clash. The deceased has been identified as Muntaz Hossain, 32, resident of Choto Baldia village under Damurhuda sub- district in Bangladesh.