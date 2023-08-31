Barack, Michelle Obama, Dalai Lama to visit Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assured a delegation led by an American doctor of all cooperation in view of the visit of former American president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle and Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama to Mandya district of Karnataka in December.

A delegation led by American doctor and president of the Bhutayi Trust in Hallegere, Mandya, Dr. Lakshminarasimha Murthy and Mandya district in-charge minister Cheluvarayaswamy on Thursday met Siddaramaiah and held discussions on Barack Obama’ s visit.

The delegation requested the CM to provide a helipad and other infrastructure in Hallegere village, Mandya. Responding positively, the CM assured of holding a meeting on it shortly.

Barack and Michelle Obama and the Dalai Lama will arrive in December to lay the foundation stone of the International Yoga and Meditation Centre being built by the trust at Hallegere in Mandya.