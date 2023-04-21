'Be humane': Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension

New Delhi, Apr 21: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday pulled up country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), asking it to act humanely, after tagging a video on her Twitter handle of an old village woman, walking barefoot in scorching heat with the help of a broken chair, to collect her pension from the nearest branch.

The woman in the video, identified as Surya Harijan, lives in Odisha's Nabrangpur district, and stays with her younger son, who grazes other people's cattle. Her elder son is a migrant labourer in another state.