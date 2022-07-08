Be regular to Parliament, pick words carefully: PM Modi to new Rajya Sabha MPs

Several BJP MPs, including Union Minister and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and his cabinet colleague Nirmala Sitharaman, were among the 27 newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha who took oath as members of the Council of States on Friday.

Surendra Singh Nagar, K Laxman, Laxmikant Vajpayee and Kalpana Saini were the others from the BJP who took oath as Members of Parliament.