Be vocal for local, then turn it into global: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been a votary of "vocal for local" on Sunday modified it by adding global to the motto.

Addressing the audience at the inauguration of the first phase of an international convention centre "YashoBhoomi" in the national capital, where he also launched the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Modi said: "Shouldn't locally-made products reach the global markets? For this, you first have to be vocal for local, and then turn local into global. Ganesh Chaturthi, Dhanteras, Deepavali, and a lot of other festivals are going to come. I urge all citizens to buy local (products during this time)."

He said that it is the responsibility of the entire country to live up to the 'vocal for local' campaign, urging people to buy products, whether small or big, which have the tag of 'Vishwakarma' artisans.

Earlier on Sunday, Modi also inaugurated the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.