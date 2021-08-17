Become the next general manager to lead change with IIM Jammu’s Executive Programme in General Management

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu’s Executive Programme in General Management provides you with that learning environment, along with the benefits of professional guidance from experts. Starting on September 30, 2021, this programme has been designed for professionals who aspire to move into general management roles, and seek a broader, more cross-functional strategic mindset to thrive in a competitive environment.

The programme includes a three-day on-campus immersion, a certificate of completion, and the opportunity to become IIM Jammu Executive Alumni. All graduates (10+2+3) or diploma holders (only 10+2+3) from a recognised university in any discipline, with preferably one (1) year of work experience,are eligible to join the course.

During the 12-month tenure, participants will be exposed to business environment & economics, accounting & finance, managing self, people & organisations, marketing management, operations & supply chain management, business strategy, IT systems & business analytics, and business communication. They will also benefit from four chosen real-life case studies from Harvard Business School that will help them drive effective resolution of business challenges and create a sustainable competitive advantage for their businesses. The programme will also help participants build a global outlook towards business, sharpen their strategic mindset and leadership skills, develop cross-functional skills and competencies for effective management, and advance their competency to efficiently contribute to multi-functional teams.

Interested candidates can apply to the programme before September 20, 2021 by visiting [APPLICATION LINK]. All selected participants would be required to pay a programme fee of INR 1,65,000+GST, starting with a booking amount of INR 20,000+GST within seven (7) days of selection.Certificate of completion and the prestigious Executive Alumni status will be awarded only to students with 60% attendance and satisfactory academic performance. The decision of IIM Jammu in this regard will be considered as final.