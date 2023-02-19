Bengal: BSF soldier injured in firing by cross-border smugglers

Kolkata: A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was injured in the crossfire between the border guards and cattle smugglers at the Indo- Bangladesh borders in North Dinajpur in West Bengal.

The incident happened at Teengaon border outpost in North Dinajpur district late Saturday night while a team of cattle smugglers trying to cross the borders illegally were intercepted by the patrolling BSF personnel.

According to BSF sources, the cattle smugglers started firing indiscriminately towards the security personnel on being intercepted. The BSF team also resorted to counter-firing and in the crossfire BSF jawan Mukesh Chand Sharma, associated with battalion number 152 of BSF was hit by a bullet.