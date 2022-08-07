Bengaluru's Habba Kadal showcases city's Kashmiri Pandit heritage

Bengalauru: Amid the hustle and bustle of the tech hubs and high-end apartment complexes in Bengaluru's Whitefield, the aromas of Kashmiri delicacies waft out of 'Habba Kadal' the city's own Kashmiri nook.

It's just a few months since it opened its doors but people in India's silicon valley are warming up to the place that offers slices of a bygone Kashmir.

And, for the city's small but vibrant Kashmiri Pandit community, Habba Kadal is also a lifeline to the customs and heritage they so miss.

From offering authentic Kashmiri cuisine, to space and facilities for the Kashmiri Pandit community to perform their traditional rituals, Habba Kadal has it all.