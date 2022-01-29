Best time to take forward India-Israel relations to next level: PM Modi

He also said that the people of India and Israel have always shared a special relationship.

Though India had recognised Israel on September 17, 1950, full-fledged diplomatic relations between the countries were established on January 29, 1992. Since then, the bilateral relations between both countries have developed into a multifaceted strategic partnership.

Earlier this week, Israel's envoy to India Naor Gilon had said the 30th anniversary of India-Israel diplomatic ties is a good opportunity to look ahead and shape the next 30 years of relations.

He exuded confidence that the close cooperation between the two countries in different fields will only grow further in the coming years.