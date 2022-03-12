Bhagwant Mann meets governor | Aam Aadmi Party stakes claim to form government in Punjab

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Saturday staked claim to form government in the state after meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit here.

After the meeting, Mann told reporters outside the Raj Bhawan that he handed over a letter of support of his party MLAs to the governor who accepted it.

"We staked claim to form the government and the governor sahib approved it," said Mann. The 48-year-old Mann was elected the AAP Legislature Party leader at a meeting of the party MLAs in Mohali on Friday. Mann said the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 12:30 pm on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, in Nawanshahr district.

"We invite the people of Punjab (for the ceremony). Every Punjabi will take oath on that day...We will vow to sacrifice everything for the progress of Punjab, he said. "We will pay tributes to Bhagat Singh."