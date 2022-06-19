Bhagwant Mann writes to Amit Shah, opposes any move to convert Panjab University into central varsity

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday sought the intervention of Union ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan to prevent “any change in the nature and character of the Panjab University” here.

The state government’s move comes nearly a month after the Punjab and Haryana High Court directed the Centre to explore possibilities of converting Panjab University into a central varsity.

“The state government vehemently opposes any such move of Government of India to examine the feasibility of converting Panjab University into a central university,” wrote the chief minister in a letter to Union Home Minister Shah and Union Education Minister Pradhan, as per an official statement issued here on Sunday.