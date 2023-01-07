Bharat JodoYatra to enter Punjab on January 10

Addressing the media here, state Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, along with the Secretary in-charge Harish Chaudhary and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa announced that the yatra will enter Punjab through Shambhu border on January 10 and will straightway go to Fatehgarh Sahib.

On January 11, after paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Sahib, Gandhi will address a public meeting before embarking on foot on his Punjab leg of the yatra.