Bihar education minister orders inquiry into question paper gaffe on Kashmir

"Mistakes happened by PM Narendra Modi as well. You (BJP leaders) need to keep in mind those mistakes as well. PM Narendra Modi said Takshashila university is in Bihar. The Takshashila university is in Pakistan and Vikramshila university is in Bihar. Still, the way the question was asked in the class seven examination was absolutely wrong and the culprits will be booked for it," Singh said.



The question was asked in an examination paper of English to students of class 7 of government schools coming under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan which is regulated by the Bihar State Project of Education Council.