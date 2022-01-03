Bill to increase marriageable age
New Delhi, Jan 3: Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi expressed her strong disapproval on Monday to the inclusion of a single woman lawmaker in a parliamentary panel examining a bill to increase the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 years.
"This is disheartening to note that a bill so pertinent to women and the Indian society will be deliberated upon in a committee where the representation is highly skewed," Chaturvedi, a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Maharashtra, said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.
MK leader and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi also expressed her displeasure over the inadequate representation of women in the panel.
"There are a total of 110 female MPs but the govt. Chooses to assign a bill that affects every young woman in the country to a panel that has 30 men and only 1 woman. Men will continue to decide the rights of women. And women will be made mute spectators," she wrote on Twitter.
Expressing concern over the inadequate representation of women in the Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, Chaturvedi urged Naidu to ensure more participation of women in the discussion around the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill.
The parliamentary committee examining the bill has 31 members with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sushmita Dev, a Rajya Sabha MP from West Bengal, being the lone woman.