Bill to increase marriageable age

"This is disheartening to note that a bill so pertinent to women and the Indian society will be deliberated upon in a committee where the representation is highly skewed," Chaturvedi, a member of the Upper House of Parliament from Maharashtra, said in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

MK leader and Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi also expressed her displeasure over the inadequate representation of women in the panel.