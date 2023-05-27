BJP eyes hat-trick at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing row over the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament House building, the BJP has embarked on 'Mission Lok Sabha' to score a hat-trick in 2024 by highlighting the Narendra Modi government's achievements during the last nine years.
While on one hand, the saffron party has prepared a "mega" plan to take the achievements of its nine-year tenure to the masses, on the other hand, to create a rift in the opposition unity, the party will also highlight the need for strong leadership across the country. Clearly, the BJP will once again raise the question of 'Modi versus Who' before the voters.
The party will reach out to the masses to deliver the message that on one side "there is the strong, powerful and popular face of Narendra Modi who is the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, while who is on the other side? What face does the opposition have in comparison to Modi? Whom do they want to make the Prime Minister of the country?"
Speaking during a programme organised on Friday to mark the nine-year of the Modi government, BJP National President J P Nadda also indirectly raised the question of who is against Prime Minister Modi, saying that during the last nine years, the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi has seen a "strong and powerful decision making government". Amidst the efforts of the opposition parties to forge a common front, the BJP has once again started raising the issue of an absolute majority.
Prime Minister Modi, who returned to India after a foreign trip, while addressing BJP leaders and workers at Delhi's Palam airport on Thursday said, "I glorify my nation before the world not with any hesitation, but with confidence and pride."
"The reason behind this is the government you all have chosen with an absolute majority... When I talk, the world doesn't only believe in me but also believes all 140 crore Indians whom I represent," he added.
Modi government's schemes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, Ayushman Yojana, Awas Yojana, Izzat Ghar Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana are proving game changers for the party.
Similarly, with decisions such as the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya; reconstruction work in Kashi, Ujjain and Kedarnath; abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir; and now installing the holy Sengol belonging to Tamil Nadu in the new Parliament House, the party believes that it has increased the popularity of the Modi government across the country.