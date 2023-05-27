BJP eyes hat-trick at Centre riding on '9 years of achievements'

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing row over the scheduled inauguration of the new Parliament House building, the BJP has embarked on 'Mission Lok Sabha' to score a hat-trick in 2024 by highlighting the Narendra Modi government's achievements during the last nine years.

While on one hand, the saffron party has prepared a "mega" plan to take the achievements of its nine-year tenure to the masses, on the other hand, to create a rift in the opposition unity, the party will also highlight the need for strong leadership across the country. Clearly, the BJP will once again raise the question of 'Modi versus Who' before the voters.

The party will reach out to the masses to deliver the message that on one side "there is the strong, powerful and popular face of Narendra Modi who is the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms, while who is on the other side? What face does the opposition have in comparison to Modi? Whom do they want to make the Prime Minister of the country?"