BJP gets 53.33% vote share in Gujarat; AAP eats into Congress with 12%

What is surprising is that the AAP, which for the first time aggressively contested the elections in Gujarat, has so far fetched 12 per cent votes and its candidates are leading on six seats.

But, there is also a shocker for the AAP, as its faces like Isudan Gadhvi, Gopal Italia, Alpesh thakor were trailing at this point.

Congress party's many big leaders like Paresh Dhanani, Lalit Kagathra, Tushar Chaudhary, Rutvik Makwana were trailing, when the report was filed. The one prominent face of the Congress who was leading was Arjun Modhwadia.