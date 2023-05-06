BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against those people who are spreading hatred in the country and the BJP got perturbed by it. "Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against people who do only one work which is spreading hatred. Such people can never bring any development in Karnataka. BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra", Sonia said.

She alleged that the BJP leaders never answer any questions. "They (BJP) think democratic principles are in their pockets. Does democracy work like this?" she added.