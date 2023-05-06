BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi

Hubballi, May 6: Addressing an election rally in poll-bound Karnataka's Hubballi district on Saturday, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was perturbed by the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra as it was carried out against 'those spreading hatred.'
Sonia Gandhi said that Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against those people who are spreading hatred in the country and the BJP got perturbed by it. "Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against people who do only one work which is spreading hatred. Such people can never bring any development in Karnataka. BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra", Sonia said.
She alleged that the BJP leaders never answer any questions. "They (BJP) think democratic principles are in their pockets. Does democracy work like this?" she added.
The former Congress president also alleged that BJP's leaders give open threats like if the party loses in the elections then Karnataka will not get PM Modi's 'blessings'.
"Without getting rid of the kind of atmosphere created by the loot, lies, arrogance and hatred of the BJP government, neither Karnataka can progress nor the country can progress. These people give threats openly like if BJP loses elections then Karnataka will not get PM Modi's blessings. I want to tell them that Karnataka's people are not so cowardly & greedy but trust their hard work and stand on their ideals. According to them (BJP) people's future is dependent on the blessings of the government", Sonia said.