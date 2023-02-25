BJP has closed its door for Nitish Kumar, says Amit Shah

“Kumar is a person who dreams about the prime minister’s chair every three years and resorts to ‘paltimar’ tactics. He did the same in August last year and went to those whom our NDA was opposed to right from the start. We have now decided never to open our doors for Nitish Kumar in BJP,” Shah said while addressing the media persons in Loharia village of West Champaran district.

“During the 2020 Assembly elections, the people of the state had made BJP a single largest party in the state. But we honoured our promise and gave the chief minister’s chair to Nitish Kumar but he has the habit of changing the goal post,” Shah said.