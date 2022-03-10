BJP heading to sweep UP, ahead in Uttarakhand & Goa, AAP in Punjab

Similarly in Manipur, the BJP is leading in 21 seats and is likely to retain power in the state whereas the Congress is leading only in three seats, Janata Dal (U) in one, Kuki People's Alliance in one seat, Naga Peoples Front in six seats, National People's Party in seven seats and independents are leading in two constituencies.



In Punjab, the AAP is far ahead of all political parties and is leading in 90 constituencies with 42.2 per cent vote share, Congress in 17 seats with 23.01 per cent vote share, BJP in two seats with 6.7 per cent vote share, the Shiromani Akali Dal in six seats with 17.76 per cent vote share.