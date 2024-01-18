BJP-JD(S) seat-sharing to be finalised after Pran Pratishtha event: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi, Jan 18: Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said here on Thursday that it has been decided to complete the procedures, including seat-sharing and other details, by involving BJP and JD(S) leaders after the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ programme in Ayodhya.

Addressing the media after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J.P. Nadda, he stated that Shah and Nadda have agreed to this.

He said that there was total harmony between the two parties regarding seat-sharing. “I want to clarify that there are no confusions or questions in this regard,” he said. The meeting took place on Wednesday night.

Kumaraswamy said that JD(S) has joined the NDA alliance in the interest of the state. The BJP National President already has survey reports on the MP seats in the state. “We also have survey reports. Elaborate and open discussions were held on both survey reports,” he explained.

“Amit Shah and Nadda do not perceive JD(S) as a small party and BJP as a larger one. They discussed with utmost cordiality and confidentiality, showing immense respect for former PM H.D. Deve Gowda.”