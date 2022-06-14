BJP lauds ‘Agnipath’ scheme as ‘revolutionary’

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday lauded the launch of the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, a short-term contractual employment for soldiers in the armed forces, as a “revolutionary” initiative, with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting that it will provide youngsters with a wonderful opportunity to make a “golden tomorrow” for themselves and the country.

The ruling party also praised the PMO’s announcement that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked various government departments and ministries to recruit 10 lakh persons in the next one-and-a-half years.

BJP president J P Nadda said it shows the government’s emphasis on job creation for the youth and the focus on efficient management of workload.