BJP launches ‘Congress files’ to target grand-old party over corruption

New Delhi, Apr 2: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit out at the Congress by releasing the first episode of ‘Congress Files’, a video series alleging corruption during the grand-old party’s 70-year rule.
The three-minute video featured former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who led both the tenures of the UPA and former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.
In the video, the BJP alleged that Congress has looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 of the public’s hard-earned money.
The BJP said that with Rs 48 trillion 20 billion 69 crore, many works could have been done - from security to the development of the country.