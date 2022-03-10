BJP leading in 241 seats in UP, SP ahead in 103

New Delhi, March 10: The ruling BJP was leading in 241 seats and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) was ahead in 103 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Election Commission trends on Thursday showed.



Trends were available for 379 seats of 403 till 11 a.m. The Congress and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) were leading in four Assembly constituencies each. Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal is leading in five Assembly seats. Apna Dal (Soneylal) is leading in nine Assembly seats, Janata Dal (United) in one, Jansatta Dal Loktantrik in two and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party in three. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) is leading in seven seats.