BJP may hold elections this December: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), might potentially conduct Lok Sabha elections as early as December, with the possibility extending to January.

"I suspect the BJP may hold elections this December itself, they may do so in January as well," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday while addressing a rally on the occasion of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in 2024. Speaking at a rally, she criticized the BJP for its actions and decisions regarding the appointment of the chief election commissioner.