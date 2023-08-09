BJP MPs hold 'Quit India' protest on Parliament premises

They raised slogans and held posters with the messages- 'Corruption Quit India, Dynasty Quit India. and Appeasement Quit India'

BJP leaders like Nishikant Dubey and Ravi Shankar Prasad today hit out at the Congress alleging the party of corruption and following dynastic policies.

Dubey said, "In these 75 years Congress, and parties supported by it, gave three things to the country that are eating up the country like termites. It is time to create an atmosphere against them because democracy is for the common people.

“The second question is about Corruption. The third is about appeasement - vote bank politics that is being done by misleading minorities. They are not allowing implementation of policies in the country."