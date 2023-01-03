BJP national executive meet in Delhi on Jan 16-17

According to a part source, “The national executive members of the party will deliberate on the strategies for the upcoming state elections and take stock of the preparations for next year’s Lok Sabha polls as well.”

The source also said that a decision on the extension of the party president’s term can also be taken at the meeting. Current BJP President J.P. Nadda’s three-year term comes to an end later this month. There is a strong possibility that his tenure will be extended in view of the upcoming elections.