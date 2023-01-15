BJP national executive meet to finalise party’s election strategies for 2023-24

The two-day meet will held in the national capital on January 16 and 17. On Monday, January 16, at 10 a.m. there will be a meeting of the national office bearers of the party under the chairmanship of the party’s national president J.P. Nadda at the party headquarters, in which the agenda of the meet will be finalised.

After this, at 4 p.m., the meet will formally begin at the NDMC Convention Centre.

The meet will begin with the presidential address by Nadda and will likely to conclude with a guidance speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 17, at 4 p.m.