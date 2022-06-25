BJP observes ‘Black Day’ to denounce emergency imposed by Congress

Jammu: BJP J&K observed "Black Day" on the day of imposition of Emergency by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and felicitated the "Loktantra Senani" who suffered badly at the behest of then government at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Black days of Emergency were remembered by all those, who were arrested under MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act) at BJP head office to denounce the emergency imposed by Congress in 1975.