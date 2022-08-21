BJP 'party with a difference', says Rajnath

Chandigarh: The BJP is a "party with a difference" while others are "parties with differences", said

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday as he asserted that the ruling outfit honours its commitments.

Singh said this while inaugurating the BJP's new office, "Panchkamal", at Panchkula in Haryana.

Addressing party leaders and workers, Singh stressed that the BJP is different from other political outfits as rival parties play politics "just to gain power".

All other political parties faced division at some point of time while the BJP is the only party which has not seen any division since the Jan Sangh came into being in 1951, he said.

"The Congress faced it five to six times," he said.

You should be proud that the BJP is the only party in the country which did not face division even for once, said Singh.

He said it happened as the party has a clean leadership and ideology.

"Other parties faced division because they are parties with differences but the BJP did not face any division because we are a party with a difference," he said.