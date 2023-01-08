BJP plans art, painting competitions in all districts to de-stress students

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to conduct art and painting competition before January 20 in all the districts across the country to de-stress students who would be appearing for exams. In a statement, BJP president J.P. Nadda issued guidelines to make the events successful.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for students since 2018 in order to reduce their stress during exams. The programme encourages students to share their experiences and tips for reducing stress. Ever since its inception, it has become a very popular and beneficial programme,” the statement read.

PM Modi has emphasised that he wants “students to avoid panicking during exams, not to copy from their friends, but to do whatever they do with confidence and be able to give exams while celebrating them as festivals”.