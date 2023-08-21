BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over his China incursion remarks

“What can we expect from you? During Jawaharlal Nehru’s time, how much land China captured (of India) before and after the 1962 war, do you remember Rahul Gandhi ji? He sets the agenda before he visits,” BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference.

Referring to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government at the Centre, Prasad said: “Rahul Gandhi, it was the official line of your government that on India-China border from Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh not to make roads, bridges because China will get irritated. Your Defence Minister A.K Antony inside the Parliament said that we don’t want to irritate China by erecting infrastructure. So, this is your past.”