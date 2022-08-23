BJP suspends Raja Singh arrested for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad Police arrested the controversial BJP MLA for making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

The member of Telangana Legislative Assembly was arrested following huge protests by Muslims in parts of Hyderabad after he uploaded a video on Facebook making derogatory comments.

Police have booked a case against the MLA from Goshamahal constituency at Dabeerpura police station. He has been booked for promoting enmity between the different groups on grounds of religion.

Singh was taken into preventive custody last Saturday for threatening to disrupt comedian Munawar Faruqui's show. The comedian's show was held amid tight security.

Singh is famous for making provocative speeches and derogatory remarks against other religions. In June, he was booked for making offensive remarks against Sufi saint Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.