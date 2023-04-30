BJP will definitely come back to power in Karnataka: JP Nadda

Davangere, Apr 30: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that he can see a lot of enthusiasm among the people and is confident that people will vote for the ‘double-engine government’ and bring the party back to power.
Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, “I am able to see a lot of enthusiasm among the people of Karnataka. The people are determined to bring the double-engine government back. They are happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, and want the development done by Yediyurappa and Bommai governments to continue in the state with the PM’s blessings”.
“I am able to see the indications and excitement, all in favour of BJP. Wherever I am going, people are turning up in large numbers. PM Modi started campaigning on Saturday, and people are enthralled with it. They will definitely give their blessings, and bring the BJP government back to power,” he added.