BJP wins 4 seats, Cong draws blank in bypolls across 6 states

New Delhi: The by-elections on seven seats spread across six states have come as a setback for the Congress which lost both its two seats in Telangana and Haryana, while the BJP managed to gain one seat and managed to win four seats on offer.

While the BJP bagged four seats, the RJD, TRS, and Udhhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction won one seat each.

BJP retained Uttar Pradesh's Gola Gokarannath seat, Bihar's Gopalganj and Odisha's Dhamnagar seats. It also added Haryana's Adampur seat to its tally, which it wrested from the Congress.