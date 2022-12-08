BJP’s bastion Gujarat has been breached, next time we will win fort: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Gujarat is considered a stronghold of the BJP, but we have been able to breach this fort. Next time, we will win the fort, he told party workers.

“Aam Aadmi Party has got about 13 per cent votes in Gujarat, till now 39 lakh votes have been received and counting is still going on. We are grateful to the people who reposed faith in us. This time we have succeeded in breaking the fort, next time we will win the fort”, Kejriwal said in a video message to the party workers after the party fulfilled the required criteria to get national recognition.