BJP’s bastion Gujarat has been breached, next time we will win fort: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that Gujarat is considered a stronghold of the BJP, but we have been able to breach this fort. Next time, we will win the fort, he told party workers.
“Aam Aadmi Party has got about 13 per cent votes in Gujarat, till now 39 lakh votes have been received and counting is still going on. We are grateful to the people who reposed faith in us. This time we have succeeded in breaking the fort, next time we will win the fort”, Kejriwal said in a video message to the party workers after the party fulfilled the required criteria to get national recognition.
Many many congratulations to the workers of Aam Aadmi Party and all the countrymen. Your Aam Aadmi Party has now become a national party. The people of Gujarat have made Aam Aadmi Party a national party. The number of votes that Aam Aadmi Party has got from Gujarat has legally made Aam Aadmi Party a national party, said Kejriwal.
He added that the AAP was established as a small party just ten years ago and now the party has governments in two states and has become a national party. “I will be forever grateful to you for the love I got from the people of Gujarat every time I went to Gujarat during the elections, I learned a lot from Gujarat”, he said.