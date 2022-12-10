Blame-game begins in Delhi; AAP accuses BJP of luring councillors

“BJP has started threatening and luring AAP councillors in Delhi; these are elected councillors of AAP, it is impossible to buy them. BJP is shamelessly making claims of putting its Mayor in MCD despite falling short from majority by 30 seats. I demand the Police Commissioner of Delhi to arrest those who are involved in trading Councillors through money and threats. Does the Election Commissioner have no responsibility in this matter?” asked Singh.

Lashing out at BJP, Sanjay Singh further said, “BJP has become Bhartiya Khokha Party across the country because of its misdeeds. Despite getting 30 seats less than AAP in MCD elections and losing 80 seats as compared to previous elections, BJP has resorted to its dirty tactics.”