Board exams may be held from Feb 15, practicals from Jan 1: CBSE

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations will begin on February 15, as per the tentative date notified by the Board. The official datesheet has not been released yet.

CBSE released an official notice stating that practical exams for classes 10 and 12 would start from January 1, 2023.

Students can visit the CBSE website for detailed information.

Class 10 examinations of ICSE will start from February 27 and examinations for Class 12 will commence from February 13.