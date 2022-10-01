Bolstering national security top priority: Defence Minister

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said bolstering national security has been "our top priority since the beginning", adding that the allocation of a total budget of Rs 5.25 lakh crore to the Ministry of Defence in 2022-23 is a testament to that unwavering resolve.

"As India has completed 75 years of independence, it is moving forward with renewed confidence and determination under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 'Amrit Kaal' to become one of the most powerful countries in the world by 2047. This goal can only be achieved if India has a strong military, which is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons or equipment, manufactured by an 'Aatmanirbhar' defence industry," said Singh while launching several digital initiatives of Defence Accounts Department (DAD) during its 275th Annual Day celebrations here on Saturday.

The initiatives included the System for Pension Administration (Raksha) (SPARSH) mobile app, Pay System for Agniveers, International Air Ticket booking module in Defence Travel System (DTS), Defence Accounts Receipts and Payment System (DARPAN), Defence Civilian Pay system and Defence Accounts Human Resource Management System.