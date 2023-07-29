Bomb threat triggers panic on Delhi-Jammu Tawi Rajdhani Express

Following the call, the train was thoroughly checked at Haryana's Sonipat railway station on Friday night, the Railways said.

However, the bomb threat turned out to be a hoax call.

According to Northern Railway CPRO Deepak Kumar, the train arrived at the Sonipat railway station at 9.35 p.m. on Friday at platform number 4. Following the bomb threat, RPF and GRP reached the station along with the fire brigade and ambulance. The bomb squad and sniffer dogs were arranged from Rohtak and after thorough search, train left for its destination at 2 a.m.