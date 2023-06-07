Bombay HC extends stay on setting up of govt’s ‘fact check unit’

In a statement, the Editors Guild said it had raised its concerns in its statement dated April 7, 2023, stating that "amendments to the IT Rules will have deeply adverse implications for press freedom in the country".

“The Guild has now filed a writ petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the constitutional validity of this provision of the IT Rules Amendment, 2023 for being ultra vires the Information Technology Act, 2000 (IT Act, 2000), and violating the right to freedom of speech and expression. The Bombay High Court directed the Government to file its Reply to this petition by June 20, and has listed the matters for final hearing on July 6 and 7, 2023. The undertaking provided by the Government not to constitute its fact check unit has been extended to July 10, 2023.”

“The Editors Guild of India deeply appreciates the help of the legal team that has spearheaded this effort.”

The petition was drafted by Advocate Mr. Shadan Farasat along with Advocates Natasha Maheshwari and Hrishika Jain. The petition was filed by the Bombay counsel Bimal Rajshekhar. The Guild further thanks Senior Advocate Mr. Kapil Sibal, who has been overseeing this matter and who appeared on behalf of the Guild in the Bombay High Court.