Border firing: Meghalaya returns to normalcy, mobile data services restored

Shillong: After a week-long tension following November 22 Assam-Meghalaya border violence and shooting that also killed five Meghalaya citizens and an Assam forest guard, the situations returning to normalcy in Shillong and other districts facilitating the Meghalaya government to lift suspension of mobile internet services on Monday.

Meghalaya Chief Secretary Donald P Wahlang said on Monday that the state government has decided to lift the temporary suspension of mobile internet and data services that was imposed in seven districts of the state on November 22 to maintain the proper law and order situations.

"The government has taken the decision in view of the improvement of the overall law and order situation in Shillong and other districts. Some of the mobile service providers have already resumed the services," the Chief Secretary told the media.