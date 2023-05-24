Border talks: Assam, Meghalaya to work on confidence-building measures

Talking to reporters after the first official CM-level meeting between the two states on the second phase of border talks, to resolve the remaining six areas of difference between the two states, at Guwahati, Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma said, “From today the regional committees of both the states will start meeting, visiting the other state’s sites or areas, where difference still exists. In the last part of June, the Chief Minister of Meghalaya and myself will visit Karbi Anglong and the Jaintia Hills area where presently some unrest is going on as a confidence-building measure.”

“The people on both sides will feel the confidence and they will be assured that both the states will resolve the differences, resolve the dispute with a spirit of the long-existing friendship between the people of Meghalaya and Assam,” CM Sarma added.