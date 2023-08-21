BRICS SUMMIT 2023 | Building bonds, navigating challenges and shaping global dynamics

New Delhi: As world leaders gather in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit, the stage is set for a consequential event that promises to deepen diplomatic bonds and extend the sphere of influence for the BRICS bloc. With Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa in the spotlight, this assembly signifies an alignment of interests and a concerted effort to amplify collective strength.
This summit mirrors New Delhi’s aspiration for a more prominent role in global politics and negotiations, spotlighting the strategic relevance of BRICS. While the focus remains on safeguarding Indian interests and elevating its standing, the discourse also pivots around India’s strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific, given the ascendant stature of the Quad alliance. It underlines a delicate balance between regional and global diplomatic trajectories.
As Johannesburg dons a festive spirit, the cityscape is alive with grand banners adorning its streets and thoroughfares, waiting to receive the top political leaders who matter. Sandton City, the venue for this landmark summit, is decorated with lights, buntings, and an atmosphere of celebration. It marks the first in-person BRICS Summit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, punctuating the event with a sense of renewal and a revival of direct interactions.
Leaders and Their Absence: A notable roster of leaders graces the event, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Lula returning to power, and the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the Russian President Putin’s absence is conspicuous, replaced by his foreign minister, potentially joining key sessions virtually. The 2019 gathering remains the last face-to-face meeting of BRICS leaders, making this occasion particularly significant.
In the Geopolitical Spotlight: Johannesburg becomes a geopolitical nucleus this week. The world watches as the summit convenes post the Russian intervention in Ukraine. This shadow has cast uncertainty over global stability and key sectors like food, fertilizer, and energy security. BRICS, perceived as a “counter-western” voice, assumes an added dimension in the context of efforts to isolate Russia over the Ukraine conflict. The summit also heralds a new political era with the return of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Lula to power in Brazil, signalling a pivot towards more socialist and anti-western policies than his predecessor.
All eyes, including the Western World, are trained on Johannesburg, where this BRICS assembly converges at a crucial crossroads, navigating a geopolitical landscape reshaped by pandemic dynamics, regional alliances, and global tensions. The event embodies continuity and change, encapsulating the ambitions and complexities of the multipolar world order.
India stands in the 2023 BRICS meeting firmly against terrorism.
During a BRICS meeting in July 2023 at Johannesburg, where top security officials from BRICS countries met and talked, Ajit Doval, India’s security advisor, he has spoken strongly about fighting terrorism. He said this should not be about politics, and rules should be the same for everyone. He was pointing towards China, suggesting that all BRICS countries should work together to fight terrorism and those who secretly support it.
He discussed China’s actions and suggested that all BRICS countries should make rules to punish terrorists and those who help them. He added that these threats can be cornered and dealt with if they all work together. Doval was against China stopping proposals at the United Nations to punish terrorists in Pakistan. When Doval talked about this, Wang Yi, who oversees foreign affairs in China’s Communist Party, was also there at the meeting.
Doval’s main message was that the United Nations should punish terrorists and those who secretly help them. He said all BRICS countries should work together to do this. He wanted to show that India is unhappy with China protecting terrorists who are known internationally, especially groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba and other groups from Pakistan.
In a separate meeting, Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar also talked about fighting terrorism. He said that terrorism is a big problem that threatens peace in the world. Jaishankar said all countries should work together to stop terrorism and not support it in any way. He discussed this in a meeting with other foreign ministers from BRICS countries in Cape Town in June 2023. He wanted to show how important it is to fight terrorism together.
Jaishankar said that more than the way things are now is needed to solve problems. He said that because of things like the Covid-19 pandemic, conflicts, and issues in needy countries, the way the world works needs to change. Jaishankar said the way things are set up now does not fit the new world, so they must change it. He asked the countries in BRICS to work together to show that the world is changing and they are serious about solving problems. He said they need to change how they make decisions in the United Nations. Overall, both Jaishankar and Doval talked about how important it is for BRICS countries to work together to fight terrorism and solve problems in the world.
Prime Ministers’ probable engagement at BRICS Dialogue
Potential Bilateral Meeting: Amidst the BRICS summit’s anticipation, attention is focused on a possible dialogue between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Hopes are high that such discussions could pave the way for improved interactions between India and China. This potential meeting is exciting as the two leaders are also scheduled to meet face-to-face in September 2023 at the G20 Summit in New Delhi.
While there’s no official confirmation of a scheduled meeting, hints and comments from leaders and officials in New Delhi, Johannesburg, and Beijing suggest the possibility of face-to-face discussions during the two-day event. Indian and Chinese officials have maintained an open stance regarding the potential bilateral meeting. It indicates an opportunity for the leaders to engage in discussions alongside the broader BRICS summit activities. President Xi Jinping’s visit to South Africa aligns with the summit’s schedule, spanning from August 21 to August 24. Prime Minister Modi is set to arrive on August 22, with the BRICS leaders’ meeting scheduled for August 23, followed by sessions involving African leaders on August 24.