BRICS SUMMIT 2023 | Building bonds, navigating challenges and shaping global dynamics

New Delhi: As world leaders gather in Johannesburg for the 15th BRICS Summit, the stage is set for a consequential event that promises to deepen diplomatic bonds and extend the sphere of influence for the BRICS bloc. With Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa in the spotlight, this assembly signifies an alignment of interests and a concerted effort to amplify collective strength.

This summit mirrors New Delhi’s aspiration for a more prominent role in global politics and negotiations, spotlighting the strategic relevance of BRICS. While the focus remains on safeguarding Indian interests and elevating its standing, the discourse also pivots around India’s strategic priorities in the Indo-Pacific, given the ascendant stature of the Quad alliance. It underlines a delicate balance between regional and global diplomatic trajectories.

As Johannesburg dons a festive spirit, the cityscape is alive with grand banners adorning its streets and thoroughfares, waiting to receive the top political leaders who matter. Sandton City, the venue for this landmark summit, is decorated with lights, buntings, and an atmosphere of celebration. It marks the first in-person BRICS Summit since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, punctuating the event with a sense of renewal and a revival of direct interactions.

Leaders and Their Absence: A notable roster of leaders graces the event, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Lula returning to power, and the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, the Russian President Putin’s absence is conspicuous, replaced by his foreign minister, potentially joining key sessions virtually. The 2019 gathering remains the last face-to-face meeting of BRICS leaders, making this occasion particularly significant.