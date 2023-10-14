Brought back many memories: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked Dhvani Bhanushali, Tanishk Bagchi and a team of Jjust Music for a musical, rendition of a Garba that he had penned years ago.

Sharing Dhvani's post on X, PM Modi thanked her and said that the song has brought back many memories.

He also informed that he will share a new Garba during the upcoming Navratri.

"Thank you @dhvanivinod, Tanishk Bagchi and the team of @Jjust_Music for this lovely rendition of a Garba I had penned years ago! It does bring back many memories. I have not written for many years now but I did manage to write a new Garba over the last few days, which I will share during Navratri. #SoulfulGarba," Modi posted on X.

The Garba song which is penned by PM Modi has now been turned into a music video.

The song which is sung by Dhvani Bhanushali and composed by Tanishk Bagchi was released on Saturday.