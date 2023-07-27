BSF apprehends Pakistani national in Punjab

Punjab: Border Security Forces on Thursday apprehended a Pakistani national while "inadvertently" crossing the International Border and entering into Indian territory in Khanpur village in Punjab's Fazilka district, a BSF statement informed.

Following the incident, the BSF approached Pakistan Rangers and lodged a strong protest on the matter. During questioning, it came to the fore that the apprehended Pakistani national had crossed over to Indian territory inadvertently on July 26. "Nothing objectionable was recovered from him", the statement informed.

Later the apprehended national was handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, it added.