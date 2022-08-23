BSF foils smuggling attempt in Punjab

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asked Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Pankaj Kumar to enhance vigil at the borders of the state for checking the smuggling of drugs and weapons from across the border.

The Director General had called on the Chief Minister here on July 31.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister had said Punjab being a border state faces numerous challenges of smuggling drugs and weapons from across the border.

He had said that this needs to be checked with a heavy hand as it poses a grave threat to the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

Mann had said Punjab is fighting the country’s war against the drug menace.