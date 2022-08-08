BSF jawan shot at by smugglers near Bangladesh border

Kolkata, Aug 8: A BSF jawan was shot at by smugglers on Monday evening near the Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said.
Acting on a tip-off, a BSF team raided a house in the Chapra area where Phensedyl cough syrup bottles were stored in gunny bags, they said.
“During the search, about 15-20 smugglers opened fire on the BSF team with country-made weapons. The BSF troopers took cover, but due to the presence of women and children in the area, they could not retaliate,” the border force said in a statement.
“One BSF jawan, Satish Kumar, was injured in the firing. He was immediately taken to a government hospital in Chapra. Some empty cases of bullets fired by the smugglers were recovered from the spot,” it said.
The armed smugglers also managed to escape, it added.