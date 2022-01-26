BSF, Pak Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border

New Delhi: The Border Security Force and its Pakistani counterpart Pak Rangers on Wednesday exchanged sweets on the occasion of the 73rd Republic day of India.

The officials of the BSF and Pak Rangers exchanged sweets and pleasantries.

The exchange of sweets was suspended in the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic whereas earlier in 2018, the BSF skipped the tradition on January 26 over growing incidents of ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border.