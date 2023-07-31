BSF recovers Pak drone near international border in Punjab

Tarn Taran (Punjab): BSF and Punjab Police troops deployed at India-Pakistan Border recovered a drone on Monday in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official BSF release said.

The drone was intercepted at around 7:35 AM on Sunday near Village Kalash in the Tarn Taran district and the BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill. "On July 30, 2023, at about 2105 hours, Border Security Force troops deployed at the border, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) entering from Pakistan to Indian territory in the area near Village Kalash in District Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone," said a BSF PRO release.

Further, during a joint search operation with Punjab Police, the BSF troops recovered a drone from the farming field near Village Khemkaran in Tarn Taran district.